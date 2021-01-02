Elephant rescued from deep well after 12-hour effort

A wild elephant which fell into a deep well in Anakampoli in Thiruvambady was rescued after a 12-hour-long strenuous effort by rescue personnel. The rescue team led by forest officials broke the well by constructing a pathway and brought the elephant to safety. Soon after coming out of the well, the elephant went berserk and created a scare in the area before disappearing in the forest.

The forest officials said the elephant might have fallen into the unused well two days ago. The labourers who were engaged in establishing a fence around the forest first spotted the elephant inside the well on December 31.

The rescue operations by forest, revenue and police officials assisted by locals began on Friday at 7 am. Bringing out the elephant safe was an arduous task for rescue personnel because of the topography of the area. After the marathon effort, by 8 pm the rescuers managed to get the elephant out from the well through the pathway.

Shaken by the traumatic experience, the elephant tried to attack the people who had gathered in big numbers and destroyed the lights installed by the forest department. The forest officials hadburst crackers to send the elephant into the forest.