Won't send Kerala's resolution against farm laws to Centre: Governor Arif Mohammad Khan

Governor Arif Mohammad Khan has said that he would not send the resolution passed by Kerala Assembly against three farm laws to the Centre.

The governor said nobody had asked him to forward the resolution to the central government.

Khan clarified that he had no differences with the government and the reports to the contrary were misleading. "I pointed out the lapses in the procedures for convening the special session of Assembly. The government came up with a clarification and the matter ended there," he said.

The governor said there was no need to question the budget session as it was a routine matter. “The Kerala government deserved praise for various activities including Covid control measures,” he said after a function to mark the reopening of Maheshwara Temple in Chenkal in Thiruvananthapuram to the devotees. The temple had been closed following Covid pandemic.

A special session of Kerala Assembly had recently unanimously passed a resolution demanding the scrapping of the three farm laws and expressing solidarity with the agitating farmers.

The governor had twice denied permission to convene a session for the purpose.