LDF has edge in 98 seats in Kerala: CPM's internal assessment

Thiruvananthapuram: The incumbent CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) can retain power in Kerala with a thumping majority in the next assembly polls, if the party's internal assessment comes true.

The LDF has an edge in 98 of the state's 140 seats, as per the assessment by the CPM state secretariat and committee which met in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday.

The opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front has a lead in 41 seats while the BJP-led NDA has an edge in only one seat. The assessment is based on the calculations and projections in the seats the party has won in the recent local body elections.

Party leaders, who participated in the meeting, stated that the BJP had created major hype in the elections but it could not do anything in the electoral hustings. However, the party is of the view that the BJP is growing in the state and its expansion in left bastions like Pandalam, Varkala and Attingal was astonishing. The party will be soon be constituting a committee to have a detailed study on its grassroots connect. The BJP has done extremely well in the recent local body polls with its tally of local body members increasing by more than 350.

The CPM state leadership has also assessed that the party and the LDF have performed extremely well in the recent local body elections and that all the allegations against the government was rejected by the people in toto.

The most powerful CPM body in the state also has assessed that the UDF does not have much ground in the state, though it found that in certain UDF pockets, the Left did not perform well.

The CPM and the left front also assessed that locally powerful leaders and their active presence has helped the party and the front to easily romp home.

(With inputs from IANS)