Neyyattinkara tragedy: Deceased couple’s sons reject Boby Chemmanur’s offer

Thiruvananthapuram: In a day of dramatic developments related to the tragic death of a couple following a property case at Neyyattinkara in the district, noted entrepreneur Boby Chemmanur purchased the disputed land from Vasantha, who reportedly owns it, and registered it in the name of the teenage sons of the deceased Rajan and Ambili.

However, the couple’s sons Rahul and Ranjith refused Boby’s offer and said that they would accept the land only if the governments allots it to them.

“As per rules, the plot cannot be sold or purchased, but can only be inherited. According to the land records, the land is in the name of three persons named Sukumaran Nair, Vimala and Kamalakshi. Then how could Vasantha sell it?” the youngsters asked. Vasantha deceived Boby into buying that property, they added.

Earlier, Boby said that he and his advocate had examined the land deeds with Vasantha before purchasing the plot extending to four cents for Rs 5 lakh. “If Vasantha has misled us, litigation will be launched against her,” said the industrialist.

He also promised to rebuild the late couple’s house for the youngsters. “The present owner told us that she would withdraw her case,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rahul and Ranjith said that they would never leave the land where their parents are laid to rest.

Boby said: “I was informed about the incident by members of the Thiruvananthapuram Boby Fans Charitable Trust. They wanted me to help the teenagers purchase that plot. So, I came down to Thiruvananthapuram and bought it at the price demanded by Vasantha. Now, I will take the youngsters to my house at Sobha City in Thrissur, where they can stay till their new house is completed in Neyyattinkara.”

The state government as well as various other organisations had earlier extended support to Rahul and Ranjith after the immolation of Rajan and Ambili at Nettatholam Lakshamveedu Colony in Athiyannoor, Neyyattinkara during an attempt by the police to attach their property based on a court order. While the state government granted Rs 10 lakh, the Youth Congress donated Rs 5 lakh.