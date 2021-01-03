COVID-19: 4,600 new positive cases in Kerala on Sunday, 4,668 recover

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala reported 4,600 new coronavirus positive cases after 47,291 tests on Sunday. The state also registered 4,668 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Health department informed in a press statement.

With 25 deaths being reported on Sunday, the state's death toll has risen to 3,141.

Of the new cases, 4,039 contracted the disease through contact. The source of infection of 451 among them is unknown.

As many as 61 infected persons came from outside the state.

The state has reported 7,75,852 COVID-19 cases so far, out of which 7,07,244 persons recovered. The remaining 62,278 patients are undergoing treatment.

Kerala's Test Positivity Rate (TPR) stands at 9.73. The TPR for various groups in Kerala are:

Symptomatic health workers - 20 per cent

Asymptomatic high-risk groups - 10.5 per cent

Those who had been subjected to surgery but asymptomatic - 3.2 per cent

Those who had come for direct testing - 8.3 per cent.

In May 2020, the COVID-19 spread in the country's adult population was 0.73 per cent. However, figures between August and September showed that the virus had spread to 7.1 per cent of the adult population in the country.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Ernakulam- 728 (657 through contact))

Malappuram- 522 (503)

Kozhikode- 511 (485)

Kottayam- 408 (371)

Pathanamthitta- 385 (328)

Thrissur- 328 (320)

Kollam- 327 (322)

Thiruvananthapuram- 282 (143)

Alappuzha- 270 (254)

Idukki- 253 (247)

Palakkad- 218 (89)

Kannur-179 (140)

Wayanad- 148 (145)

Kasaragod- 41 (35)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram- 264

Kollam- 423

Pathanamthitta- 199

Alappuzha- 223

Kottayam- 499

Idukki-178

Ernakulam- 502

Thrissur-277

Palakkad- 306

Malappuram- 696

Kozhikode- 583

Wayanad- 127

Kannur- 358

Kasaragod- 33

Testing and quarantine

A total of 2,36,664 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 2,25,295 are under home or institutional quarantine and 11,369 are in hospitals.

1,241 people were admitted in hospitals on Sunday.

So far, 80,66,113 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

On Sunday, two more regions have been converted into hotspots and two have been excluded from the list taking the total number of hotspots to 448 in the state.