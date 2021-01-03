Malayalam lyricist-poet Anil Panachooran passes away

Thiruvananthapuram: Malayalam poet and lyricist Anil Panachooran, who was being treated at a private hospital, died here on Sunday. He was 55.

Anil had fainted at his Kayamkulam house on Sunday morning and was taken to a hospital in Karunagappalli. He was later shifted to a hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

Songs 'Choraveena mannil ninnu' from Lal Jose's Arabikatha, and 'Vyathyasthanamoru barbaram balane' from M Mohanan's Kathaparayumbol written by him made him popular among Keralites. He has also acted in the song 'Choraveena mannil ninnu'.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan offered his condolences and said that Anil's songs would stay in the minds of Malayalis. He also said that his untimely demise is a big loss to Malayalm film industry.

Anil was born to Udayabhanu and Draupadi on November 20, 1965. Though he spent his childhood in Mumbai, he did his higher studies in TKM College, Thiruvananthapuram Law Academy and in Kakatiya University, Warangal.

Anil has received many awards for his songs in Malayalam films. 'Valayil veena kilikal' and 'Akshetriyude Aatmageetham' are some of his collection of poems.