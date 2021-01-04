Police register case over Anil Panachooran's 'unnatural death'

The Kayamkulam police have registered a case over the death of poet-lyricist Anil Panachooran. The police on Monday registered a case of unnatural death based on the statements given by his wife and other relatives.

Panachooran (55), known for the songs he wrote for a few Malayalam films and his popular poems, died in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday night. Lack of clarity about the cause of death has prompted the police to register a case.

"He collapsed when he was at the Mattam Mahadeva temple under the limits of Mavelikkara police station and was rushed to a hospital in Mavelikkara. From there he was shifted to another hospital in Karunagappally. There some variations in his ECG was found. Again he was shifted to the KIMS Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram where he died around 8 pm. The doctors there suggested to conduct postmortem as they could not identify the cause of death. They were also not aware of his medical history. In order to conduct the postmortem, we registered a case of unnatural death," the Kayamkulam police told Onmanorama.

The body will be cremated after postmortem examinations.

The police also have to get clarity on the COVID status of Panachooran. His wife has told the police that he was COVID positive, but it's not known whether he had recovered or not.

Panachooran is known for his famous lyrics in movies including 'Arabikadha', 'Kadha Parayumbol', 'Madambi', 'Marykkundoru Kunjaadu' and 'Velipadinte Pusthakam' among many others.

His poems 'Valayil veena kilikal', 'Anadhan', 'Pranayakalam' were famous among Keralites.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala and others condoled the demise of Panachooran.

"His lyrics for the movies Arabikadha, and Kadha Parayumbol will remain in the hearts of Keralites forever. His untimely demise is a loss to the cultural and the film fraternity of the state," Vijayan said in his condolences message.

Chennithala said he had good relation with the late poet and that "we lost a talented poet and lyricist.