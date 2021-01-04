Six cases of mutant, fast-spreading COVID-19 strain found in Kerala; Shailaja calls for 'self lockdown'

The mutated super-infective strain of Sars-CoV-2 has been detected in six people who had returned to Kerala from the United Kingdom after December 14. Two each, both from the same families, have been found in Kozhikode and Alappuzha. There is one case each in Kottayam and Kannur.

All the six are isolated in hospitals and are under constant medical observation. The condition of the patients are said to be stable. The presence of the mutant strain in Kerala was revealed by health minister K K Shailaja on Monday, after the government was informed of the test results by the Pune Institute of Virology.

The samples of the six who have been found infected with the mutant UK-strain were part of the samples of UK returnees since the first week of December that were sent to the National Institute of Virology, Pune. The minister said though many tested positive, not all were infected with the new variant.

Shailaja said the Health Department had its doubts when the news of the mutant strain broke. "There were many positive cases among the UK returnees but we were not able to ascertain whether it was the new strain at that stage," the minister said.

The minister said the contact list of those infected with the new strain would not be long. "They were asked to go into quarantine the moment they arrived but still we have identified some potential contacts who are already under observation. We are also on the look out for more people who could have come into contact with them," the minister said.

She said the virus multiplies within the host at a tremendous rate and therefore was highly infective. Nonetheless, she said there was nothing to worry as the new strain did not pose any major medical risks, except for the elderly and those with comorbidities.

The minister did not speak of any roll back of the unlock measures. But she asked people to impose a "self lockdown". "These measures were announced only to restore livelihoods. Sustaining the lockdown would have affected survival," Shaiaja said. "But use it (the new freedom) only sparingly. The virus spread has not dropped. Step out of your homes only if it is absolutely necessary. Avoid crowds, adhere to social distancing norms," the minister said.

The Centre had temporarily suspended flights coming from the UK from the midnight of December 23 till January 7. It was also mandated that all UK-returnees should be subjected to the RT-PCR test.