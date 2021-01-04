3,021 new COVID-19 cases in Kerala on Monday including 2 UK returnees

Kerala recorded 3,021 new COVID-19 cases on Monday after testing 33,508 samples. Two people, returned from the United Kingdom recently, are also among the new cases.

The state also recorded 5,145 recoveries on the day.

With latest infections, number of UK returnees tested positive for COVID-19 rose to 39 in the state. There samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology in Pune for further tests.

The test positivity rate is at 9.02 in the state currently.

Of the new cases, 2,643 had contracted the virus through contact while 52 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 284 is yet to be traced.

With this, the number of active cases in the state reached 63,135.

The state has reported 7,78,873 COVID-19 infections so far. Of this, 7,12,389 made recovery.

Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:

Kozhikode - 481 (contact cases - 456)

Malappuram - 406 (378)

Ernakulam - 382 (350)

Thrissur - 281 (273)

Kottayam - 263 (225)

Alappuzha - 230 (226)

Thiruvananthapuram - 222 (143)

Kollam - 183 (177)

Palakkad - 135 (51)

Kannur - 133 (98)

Pathanamthitta - n110 (88)

Idukki - 89 (77)

Wayanad - 79 (75)

Kasaragod - 27 (26)

Recoveries:

Kottayam - 800

Ernakulam - 749

Thrissur - 677

Malappuram - 522

Pathanamthitta - 400

Kozhikode - 373

Kollam - 273

Thiruvananthapuram - 271

Palakkad - 258

Kannur - 246

Alappuzha - 240

Kasaragod - 157

Wayanad - 151

Idukki - 28