Kerala HC cancels bail of Thwaha Fasal in UAPA case over Maoist links

The Kerala High Court on Monday cancelled the bail granted to Thwaha Fasal, one of the students arrested in Kerala's Kozhikode district for alleged Maoist links.

The high court set aside the order of a Special NIA Court in Kochi which had granted bail to both Thwaha Fasal and his co-accused Allan Shuhaib.

The high court has not cancelled the bail granted to Allan Shuhaib. Both of them were arrested in November 2019.

A division bench comprising Justices A Hariprasad and K Haripal allowed the appeal filed by the by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against the lower court's bail order, dated September 9, 2020. The case is being probed by the NIA.

The High Court said that it was not interfering with the bail granting to Allan Shuhaib at the moment, considering his young age and also different degree of involvement, Live Law reported.

Thwaha, a journalism student, has been ordered to surrender before the trial court. The HC has also directed the NIA to complete the trial in the case within a year.

The High Court has also set aside the finding of the trial court that no prima facie case was made out against the accused.

The two youngsters were arrested by the Kerala police in November 2019 under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) for allegedly supporting banned Maoist terror groups. The case was handed over to the NIA later.

The case triggered a high-decibel political controversy in the state with the opposition UDF, activists and intelligentsia questioning the CPM-led Left front state government for deviating from its proclaimed stance against UAPA.

Allan Shuhaib's father Shuhaib Muhammed severed his ties with the CPM after his son's arrest. Though he contested the recent local body polls from Kozhikode corporation as a candidate of the RMP(I), a left party founded by former CPM members, he could not win.