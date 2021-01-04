Two months after arrest, IUML MLA Kamaruddin gets bail in investment scam

The Kerala High Court on Monday granted bail to Manjeswaram MLA M C Kamaruddin, arrested in a multi-crore investment scam.

The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leader was granted bail in three cases almost two months after he was arrested. The court considered Kamaruddin's health condition and the fact that he is not an accused in any other case while granting him bail.

Kamaruddin has been ordered not to enter the police station limits where he has been booked.

Kamaruddin was arrested on November 7 last year for allegedly cheating several people who invested in a gold jewellery business run by him in Kasaragod district.

The special investigation team, which was constituted to probe the cases registered against him, arrested the MLA at the SP office where he was being questioned.

The police had earlier registered a case against the Majeshwaram MLA and T K Pookoiya Thangal of IUML, a major ally of the opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF), under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, suspecting a multi-crore fraud.

The case, registered after over two dozen complaints were received in the Chendera and the Kasaragod police stations, were handed over to the State Crime Branch.

The MLA has said that the arrest was politically motivated.