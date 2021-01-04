Youth arrested for trespassing into actor Krishnakumar's house

Malayalam
MON JAN 4, 2021 5:01 PM IST
Youth arrested for trying trespass into actor Krishnakumar's house
(Left) The youth trespasses into actor (right) Krishnakumar's house.
Our Correspondent
Published: January 04, 2021 05:00 PM IST
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

A youth has been arrested by the Vattiyoorkavu police for trying to trespass into actor Krishnakumar's house in Thiruvananthapuram.

The arrested is Fasil Ul Akbar.

The police said they suspect that the youth is mentally ill. He will be produced before the court.

The incident happened around 9.30 pm on Sunday. "The youth created a ruckus, asking us to open the gate. When I told him I won't open the gate, he said he will jump over the compound wall. He did so and tried to open the door forcefully. Then I called the police," Krishnakumar told media.

The police reached within 10 minutes and arrested the youth.

Krishnakumar said though they informed the family of the youth about the incident, they were not ready to accept him.

Krishnakumar's daughter and actor Ahaana Krishnakumar has been quarantined in the house after she tested positive for COVID 19.

