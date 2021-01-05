5,615 new COVID cases in Kerala after 61K tests on Tuesday

Kerala reported 5,615 new COVID cases and 4,922 recoveries on Tuesday.

With this, the total number of active COVID cases in the state rose to 63,802.



So far, 7,17,311 have been cured of the virus in the state.



Of the new cases, 5,037 had contracted the virus through local transmission while 59 had come from outside the state and 44 are healthcare workers.



The source of 475 cases remains unknown.



Tuesday also saw a significant jump in the number of tests done - 61,269.



Ernakulam, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta districts reported the most cases - 719, 715, and 665 respectively.



In the last 24 hours, two more people who returned from the UK tested positive for COVID.



With this, the number of people who tested positive for the virus on returning from the UK, where a new COVID strain has forced another round of lockdown, rose to 41.



In six of the returnees, traces of the mutated virus was detected on Monday.



The two samples collected on Tuesday were sent to National Institute of Virology in Pune for further tests.



The test positivity rate in the state (i.e. the number of people likely to test positive in a group of 100) hovered just above the 9-mark (9.16).

Twenty-four COVID deaths were also confirmed in the state.

With this, COVID death toll in the state rose to 3,184.

Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths.

Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

There are currently 1,90,990 people under observation across the state. Of them, 1,79,868 are under home / institutional quarantine while 11,122 are in hospitals.



Here's the district-wise break-up of today's positive cases:

Ernakulam - 719 (655 contact cases)

Kottayam - 715 (670)

Pathanamthitta - 665 (602)

Thrissur - 616 (603)

Kollam - 435 (432)

Kozhikode - 426 (399)

Alappuzha - 391 (382)

Thiruvananthapuram - 388 (271)

Malappuram - 385 (360)

Palakkad - 259 (110)

Kannur - 252 (204)

Wayanad - 175 (167)

Idukki - 131 (126)

Kasaragod - 58 (56)

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 284



Kollam - 283

Pathanamthitta - 327

Alappuzha - 304

Kottayam - 707

Idukki - 140

Ernakulam - 401

Thrissur - 520

Palakkad - 251

Malappuram - 495

Kozhikode - 655

Wayanad - 171

Kannur - 341

Kasaragod - 43