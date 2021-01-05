Kerala HC allows marriage registration with husband's virtual presence

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has ordered that a couple who were married in August 2019 be issued the marriage registration certificate after confirming the presence of the husband who is working abroad through video conferencing.

It directed further action on the basis of the affidavit presented by a representative authorised by the husband (preferably one of his parents).

The order was passed by Justice P B Suresh Kumar on a petition filed by Sreelakshmi, a native of Thrissur.

The procedures for the marriage registration certificate should be completed with the signatures of the petitioner and the authorised representative of the husband. The court ruled that the husband must appear in person and sign the marriage register within one year of the registration, else the certificate will be revoked.

It also directed that the petitioner should ensure the arrangement for the video conference to confirm the presence of the husband.

Sreelakshmi and Sanoop got married in August 2019 and they have a certificate of their marriage issued by NSS Karayogam. On the basis of that certificate, the couple had applied to the Kadukutty panchayat in Thrissur district for a marriage registration certificate under the Marriage Registration (Common) Act.

They could not sign on the register as the local marriage registrar was on leave that day and the days that followed were public holidays.

The registration process could not be completed as Sanoop had to return to his workplace in South Africa immediately. The wife approached the authorities when she needed a marriage certificate for a visa to be with her husband.