Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
WED JAN 6, 2021 12:35 PM IST
Sections
Onmanorama
News

K-FON to connect 1,000 offices from Thiruvananthapuram to Palakkad

Our Correspondent
Published: January 06, 2021 12:31 PM IST
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: High-speed internet connectivity is set to get a boost with the roll-out of the ambitious Kerala Fiber Optic Network (K-FON) project. In the first phase, 1,000 offices from Thiruvananthapuram to Palakkad will be connected.

The bandwidth required to connect offices will be purchased from Internet Service Providers or ISPs. Earlier, it was decided to connect offices in all the 14 districts in Kerala by February itself, but technical glitches have led to some delays.

There is uncertainty over the laying of cables in stretches of railway lines, bridges and national highways. These problem areas add up to 70 km.

RELATED ARTICLES

Internet access to homes under the project may be delayed. Tenders will be called from service providers to provide internet to homes.

The government aims to meet the cost of providing free internet service to the poor from the rent that ISPs will have to pay to use the K-FON network. The project also aims to provide free internet to 20 lakh families living below the poverty line.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.