4 held over opening Vyttila flyover ahead of inauguration

Kochi: Four members of local civic outfit V4 Kochi have been arrested over throwing open the newly constructed flyover at Vytilla to traffic ahead of its formal inauguration by the authorities. Meanwhile, a row over the incident and the subsequent arrests have flared up with many irked over the delay in the inauguration expressing support for the drastic move which caught the authorities unawares.

V4 Kochi coordinator Nipun Cherian, other members Angelos, Raphael and Sooraj were the arrested.

A police team led by Panagad Circle Inspector reportedly went to Nipun's flat in Kakkanad on Tuesday night and forcefully took him away, claimed eyewitnesses.

However, V4 Kochi leaders have claimed that though they had earlier announced that the flyover would be opened, their activists were not behind the act on Tuesday.

Nipun and others were not present at the spot when the incident happened on Tuesday, another V4 member Shakeer Ali told Manorama Online. He further claimed that the public had opened the flyover.

Who exactly did it

V4 Kochi had protested over the alleged delay in opening the flyover though all civil works, including the load test, had been completed. Though its office-bearers had announced that the flyover would be opened on December 31, this could not be done due to the police presence.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is scheduled to inaugurate the Vyttila and Kundannoor flyovers on January 9. However, unidentified people threw open the flyover on Tuesday, much to the embarrassment of the police.

As soon as the flyover was opened, vehicles streamed in though cops were on duty near the bridge. Action, including late-night arrests, followed as police were blamed for oversight.