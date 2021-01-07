Kerala BJP chief Surendran tests positive for COVID-19

Kerala BJP chief K Surendran has tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday.

He is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kozhikode.

He had recently returned from Delhi after meeting the party's central leaders.

A host of political leaders in the state, including five ministers, have tested positive for coronavirus in the past few months.



Power Minister MM Mani, Finance Minister Thomas Issac, Industries Minister EP Jayarajan, Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel and Agriculture Minister VS Sunil Kumar have recently recovered after contracting the virus.

Among Congress leaders, veteran AK Antony and his wife Elizabeth - both settled in New Delhi - tested positive for the virus recently and have recovered after being admitted to the AIIMS in the capital city.



Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala, MK Muneer MLA, Chalakudy MP Benny Behanan had also contracted the virus.



Several other leaders, including Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his predecessor Oommen Chandy, had to go into isolation after they came into contact with COVID patients.

