Bird flu outbreak: Central team takes stock of situation in Kerala

Alappuzha: A three-member central team on Thursday took stock of the situation arising out of outbreak of bird flu in Alappuzha district, officials said here.

The team comprising Union Health Ministry's public health specialist Dr Ruchi Jain, Pune National Institute of Virology scientist Dr Shailesh Pawar and Delhi RML Hospital physician Dr Anith Jindal visited the hotspots of the bird flu outbreak in the district, they said.

Officials from the Animal Husbandry department briefed the central team about the steps taken by the administration to prevent the spread of the H5N8 strain of bird flu.

They were also briefed by the Health Department officials on the COVID-19 situation in the district.

The central team has been informed that over 20 farmers were hit by the bird flu outbreak in the district.

Officials said over 43,000 ducks were culled and 32,550 eggs were destroyed in the district till Thursday to contain the H5N8 strain of bird flu.

Later, the central team visited affected areas of Thakazhy, Pallippad and Karuvatta in Kuttanad region of Alappuzha district. They also held discussions with district authorities at the collectorate.

Nineteen Rapid Response teams have been engaged in culling birds in both Alappuzha and Kottayam districts and the regions suspected to have infected the birds are being sanitised, officials said.

State Animal Husbandry Minister K Raju has said there is no history of the H5N8 virus being transmitted to humans.

Authorities have banned sale of bird meat and eggs in the affected regions.

To provide relief to the affected farmers, the state government has decided to compensate them for culling their birds.

For culled birds which are over two-months-old Rs 200 each will be given and for those under the age of two-months the farmers will be compensated at Rs 100 each, the government has said.

For eggs destroyed due to avian flu, farmers will be given a compensation of Rs 5 each.

Culling of ducks, hens and other domestic birds in and around one km radius of the affected areas in Alappuzha and Kottayam districts is being conducted as per the guidelines issued by the government.

The operation was launched after results of the samples tested at the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal confirmed the outbreak of the bird flu in the two districts.

Centre asks all states to be prepared for any eventuality

The Centre on Thursday said bird flu has been confirmed only in Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh so far, but all states should be prepared for any eventuality.

States have been told to ensure sufficient stock of PPE kits and accessories required for culling operations. They have also been asked to create awareness among public that it is safe to consume poultry products after following boiling/cooking procedures.

The Secretary in the Department of Animal Husbandry & Dairying held a meeting with the states to understand the status of the outbreak of avian influenza (bird flu) and to suggest measures for control, containment and prevention of spread of the disease, an official statement said.

An unusual mortality of poultry, crows, migratory birds has been reported from Kerala, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh.

"So far, the disease has been confirmed only from four states (Kerala, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Himachal Pradesh). Culling operations are underway in the affected districts of Kerala," the statement said.

In the meeting, it was emphasized that besides increasing surveillance around water bodies, live bird markets, zoos, poultry farms, etc. proper disposal of carcass and strengthening of biosecurity in poultry farms should be ensured.

"States were requested to be prepared for any eventuality of avian influenza and were requested to ensure sufficient stock of PPE kits and accessories required for culling operations," the statement said.

Besides ensuring collection of representative samples and timely submission to the designated laboratories (RDDLs/CDDL/ICAR-NIHSAD), the Centre has asked state animal husbandry departments to ensure effective communication and coordination with health authorities for close vigilance on the outbreak and avoid any chances of jumping of the disease into humans.

Effective coordination with the state forest departments was also emphasized for immediate reporting of any unusual mortalities in non-domestic birds in forest areas and around water bodies.

The Centre has already issued advisories to the affected states regarding increasing and intensifying surveillance for unusual mortality of birds including wild / migratory birds.

It has also established a central control room to strategize, co- ordinate and facilitate state governments with regard to outbreak management, disease control and containment.

Moreover, two central teams have been deployed to visit the affected states of Kerala, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh for monitoring and for epidemiological investigation.

That apart, the department along with Secretary, National Disaster Management Authority held a meeting with all states' officials of the Health Department, Animal Husbandry Department and State Disaster Management authorities to take stock of preparedness and to advise on intensive surveillance in affected areas.

"Awareness among poultry farmers and the general public (consumers of eggs and chicken) about the disease is of foremost importance. So states have been asked to quell consumer reactions, affected by rumours and increase awareness regarding safety of poultry or poultry products that were safe for consumption following boiling / cooking procedures," the statement said.

(With PTI inputs)