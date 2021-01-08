CPM to weed out deadwoods, infuse fresh blood ahead of polls

Palakkad: The CPM is leaving no stone unturned to put up a great show in the ensuing Assembly elections. Kerala's leading ruling party is well aware of the risks of complacency which is likely after a resounding victory in the local body polls. Accordingly, the party has charted out a slew of measures, including public interaction, close on the heels of the recent state-wide tour of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The pre-poll preparations to fine-tune the party assumes urgency as its triennial conferences, which were scheduled to be held from August 2020 to January 2021, had to be deferred in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and local bodies poll.

Moreover, the party conferences that allows for a review of the state of affairs of the organisation would be held only after assembly polls.

Mass contact programme



CPM state secretary, elected representatives of local bodies and other prominent functionaries would soon take part in house visits planned by the party as part of its effort to bolster its connection with the masses. During the house visits to be held between January 24 to 31, the leaders will elicit people’s opinion directly regarding the government and the party. The suggestions and recommendations received from people will be examined and put together to finalise the party's future course of action.



Emergency action



The state committee has decided to crack the whip on factionalism in some places, weed out inactive and inefficient functionaries and include active workers in different committees at various levels.



For instance, the CPM's Palakkad district leadership has decided to undertake an emergency exercise to prime the party unit in the run-up to the assembly polls in the state.

Though the local leadership says that the effort would be to strengthen the overall organisational machinery, the action plan includes rooting out factionalism in the district unit.

Moreover, all vacancies in the committees including district committee and district secretariat would be filled up by this month. The special meetings of the area committees scheduled to take place between January 16 and 19 for this purpose will be attended by the state committee and secretariat members.

Even after securing victory in the recently concluded local body polls, the CPM leadership has observed that the BJP is making its presence felt even in some Left strongholds and even capturing power in some local bodies due to its organizational weakness and lapses.

As part of the proposed exercise to strengthen the organisation, the leadership has directed various party units to prepare the list of people who have to be excluded and inducted in various committees.