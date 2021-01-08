Kerala Assembly Elections: CPI yet to take a call on fielding its ministers

Thiruvananthapuram: Hectic discussions have begun in the Communist Party of India (CPI) on whether to field its four incumbent ministers in the forthcoming Assembly polls scheduled to be held in Kerala sometime in April-May.

The party's four ministers in the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government are E Chandrashekharan, K Raju, P Thilothaman and V S Sunil Kumar. The quartet has already met or exceeded the party norm of limited attempts in the poll fray.

The CPI has laid down the norm that those winning back-to-back twice should keep off from electoral contests. In case if an opportunity is to be given for the third time considering victory prospects, then the recommendation has to come from the district council and it needs to be approved by the state leadership.

Revenue minister Chandrashekharan has completed two terms from the Kanhangad assembly constituency. The trio of Raju (Punalur), Thilothaman (Cherthala), Sunil Kumar (Thrissur) had contested the polls last time after getting relaxation in the two-term condition. The CPI state leadership will have to adopt a liberal stand if these ministers are to be given another chance.

Cherthala, Punalur and Kanhangad are constituencies in which the LDFs have an upper hand hence the three ministers presence in the electoral fray is not a prerequisite for victory. However, in Thrissur the candidate of Sunil Kumar would be critical in determining the result.

A section within the party feels that since the four leaders are seeking votes on their performance as ministers for the first time, they need to be given another opportunity. However, the party leadership is wary of similar demands coming from other MLAs who have completed their two terms and that would make things difficult.

Uncertainty over Kadannappalli, Saseendran

It is still known whether Kadannappalli Ramachandran, the lone MLA of Congress (S) and a state minister, would get the backing of the CPM to contest again. Ramachandran, 76, is also the state president of his party, a minor constituent of the ruling front.

Ramachandran represents the Kannur constituency and enjoys the liberal support of the CPM in the red bastion. So far there is no better choice than Ramachandran even if CPM intends to put up a candidate from outside its fold.

The CPM won't mind granting a single seat to Congress (S) which has been in the LDF for several decades. Kadannappalli who became a minister during the fag end of the V S Achuthanandan government’s tenure in 2006, is about to complete five years in the Pinarayi Vijayan Cabinet.

On the other hand a section of CPM leaders believe that the party had been magananimous with the veteran all these years. Kadannappalli was always allotted a seat which the CPM could easily win.

Saseendran's fate hinges on NCP rumblings

The fate of NCP minister A K Saseendran too would be decided by the LDF leadership. Even though he has declined Kadannappalli's offer to join Congress(S) should there be a split in NCP state unit, it is difficult to say at this stage as to how things would pan out in the coming days. Whether the CPM which is pressing even the two Janata Dal factions to unite would accept a faction of the NCP remains to be seen.

Some in the LDP camp say NCP split would not come in the way of Saseendran getting the Elathur seat.

There is every possibility of Janta Dal (Secular) minister K Krishnankutty contesting from Chittoor seat again.

Aroor seat

The CPM is reportedly keen on swapping its Aroor seat with CPI's Cherthala constituency. Food and Civil Supplies Minister and senior CPI leder P Thilothaman is the sitting MLA from Cherthala.

The CPM is exploring the possibility of taking Cherthala should Thilothaman stay out of the electoral contest and give Aroor to the CPI instead. Earlier there were rumors that the CPM wants to swap Aroor and Haripad.

The CPM is apprehensive about the internal rift in the party in Aroor and that is what has prompted the leaders to think of swapping the seat. However, in public the leaders CPM and CPI have denied any move to swap Aroor and Cherthala seats.

Aroor is currently represented by a Congress MLA.