Kevin murder case convict assaulted in jail, hospitalized

Thiruvananthapuram/Kochi: Titu Jerome, one of the convicts in the Kevin P Joseph honour killing case, was reportedly assaulted inside the Thiruvananthapuram Central Jail premises.

He was admitted to the Medical College Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, after sustaining injuries, a report submitted by the district judge at the Kerala High Court said.

The HC ordered a probe over the incident and directed the jail authorities to tighten security.

The Court also asked the Prisons Department to submit a report to the District Judge before 12pm on Saturday.

Titu was one of the ten convicts in the sensational murder case of Kevin P Joseph, a Dalit Christian youth from Kottayam.

The chargesheet of the case says that Kevin was kidnapped and murdered by a gang led by Sanu Chacko, brother of Kevin's fiance Neenu Chacko on May 27, 2018.

The probe and trial into the sensational murder case was completed in record time as it was regarded as an honour killing. The police completed the probe and submitted the charge-sheet within 85 days and the court pronounced the verdict in 448 days.

On August 28, 2019, the Kottayam Municipal Sessions Court awarded double life sentence to all ten convicts.

Sanu is the prime accused while his father Chacko is the fifth accused.

The motive and crime

Kevin had met Neenu while she was pursuing a course in a Kottayam college.

Two days before the murder, the two of them had filed a joint application for marriage registration at a sub-registrar office in Kottayam as Neena's family had objected to their marriage. Neenu's family later registered a complaint with the police stating that she had gone missing. Kevin and Neena were subsequently summoned.

Kevin and his cousin Anish, a a native of Kalambukattuchira at Mannanam, left the girl back at her hostel as she confirmed that she intended to go with Kevin.

Later, an armed gang, which arrived in three vehicles, vandalised Kevin's house in Kottayam and forcibly took him and Anish away.

The abductors thrashed Anish and left him on the way. Kevin's body was found in a river in Kollam district on May 28.

Kevin's relatives alleged that he was tortured and killed. His family had also alleged that laxity on the part of the local police in taking action on a man-missing complaint filed by Neenu had resulted in the gruesome death of the youth.

Sub-inspector M S Shibu and ASI Sunnymon of the Gandhinagar police station were suspended while Kottayam district superintendent of police V M Mohammed Rafique was transferred following the incident.

The post-mortem conducted at the Kottayam Medical College hospital had found that there were 16 cuts and bruises on Kevin's body.