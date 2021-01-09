5,528 new COVID cases in Kerala after 61K tests on Saturday

Kerala reported 5,528 new COVID cases and 5,424 recoveries on Saturday.

With this, the total number of active COVID cases in the state rose to 64,318.



Of the new cases, 4,988 had contracted the virus through contact while 60 had come from outside the state.



The infection source of 435 contact cases remains unclear.



Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Kottayam districts reported the most cases - 893, 599 and 574 respectively.



Twenty-two COVID deaths were also confirmed in the state.



Forty-five health workers also tested positive for the virus.



A total of 61,239 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.



The test positivity rate in the state (i.e. the number of people likely to test positive for the virus in a group of 100) is 9.03.



With this, COVID death toll in the state rose to 3,279.



Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths.



Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.



So far 7,38,808 people have been cured of the virus.



There are currently 2,02,171 people under observation across the state.



Of them, 1,91,116 are under home or institutional quarantine while 11,055 are in hospitals.



Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Ernakulam- 893 (812 through contact)

Kozhikode- 599 (577)

Kottayam- 574 (539)

Malappuram- 523 (506)

Kollam- 477 (474)

Pathanamthitta- 470 (405)

Thrissur- 403 (393)

Thiruvananthapuram- 344 (242)

Alappuzha- 318 (308)

Idukki- 222 (211)

Palakkad- 217 (82)

Wayanad- 213 (200)

Kannur- 182 (151)

Kasaragod- 93 (88)

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram- 352



Kollam- 684

Pathanamthitta- 294

Alappuzha- 302

Kottayam- 920

Idukki- 70

Ernakulam- 761

Thrissur- 403

Palakkad- 179

Malappuram- 478

Kozhikode- 562

Wayanad- 139

Kannur- 220

Kasaragod- 60