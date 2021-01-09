Malayalam
SAT JAN 9, 2021 12:22 PM IST
Jose K Mani quits Rajya Sabha membership

Kerala Congress factions make moves to bag more seats in state polls
Kerala Congress leader Jose K Mani
Onmanorama Staff
Published: January 09, 2021 11:47 AM IST Updated: January 09, 2021 12:18 PM IST
Topic | Kerala

Kottayam: Kerala Congress leader Jose K Mani has quit his Rajya Sabha membership, nearly three months after announcing his intention as his party quit the United Democratic Front. With the resignation it is evident that he could be in the fray in the Kerala Assembly Election this summer as a candidate of the Kerala Congress (Mani) of which he is the chairman.

He submitted the resignation to the Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairperson M. Venkaiah Naidu in New Delhi on Friday evening.

As reported earlier Jose, the son of party founder K M Mani, might contest from the latter's bastion Pala though Kaduthuruthy too could be an option. Party sources say in case Jose plans to contest from Kaduthuruthy, Roshy Augustine, MLA, will shift to Pala from the Idukki seat.

Jose had won the Rajya Sabha election when his party was a constituent of the Congress-led UDF. In mid-October, Kerala Congress (Mani) quit the front and subsequently entered the fold of the CPM-led Left Democratic Front.

Earlier last year the party had split into two factions led by Jose and P J Joseph, who has decided to stay put with the UDF.

The UDF decision to allow Jose to contest for the Rajya Sabha had caused unease in the Congress. Jose had quit his Lok Sabha membership before opting to enter the Upper House.

