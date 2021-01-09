Kadakkavoor woman likely framed in sexual abuse case

Thiruvananthapuram: A sordid sexual abuse case reported from Kadakkavoor in Thiruvananthapuram was likely cooked up by a man to settle scores with his estranged wife and mother of four minor children. As per the case the 37-year-old woman allegedly sexually abused one of her minor sons.

An investigation by Manorama News revealed that she was framed by her husband after she had filed a complaint against him over his second marriage.

She has been taken into custody over the alleged abuse of her 14-year-old son. She has two other sons, aged 17 and 11, and a six-year-old daughter.

The woman's younger child has told the Manorama News that the father had coerced his brother to give a statement against the mother. The woman's parents have also alleged that she was framed for objecting to her husband's second marriage. The family further alleged that the man had got married again without divorcing her.

Though the couple had a love marriage, the woman has been living separately for the past three years owing to marital discord.

The husband then got married again, illegally, and also took three of the children with him. The case was filed and the woman arrested based on the statements of one of these children who lived with the woman.

However, the other child's disclosure to Manorama News indicates that the husband had forced the 14-year-old to give such a statement to avenge her for complaining against him over his second marriage without securing a divorce. She had also sought an alimony.

The woman's parents are on a pursuit to prove her innocence.