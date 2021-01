A man died by suicide in Kasaragod's Kanathoor after shooting his wife dead on Saturday.

Vijayan, a native of Vadakkekkara, killed his wife, Baby, following a family dispute, according to neighbours, who alerted the police after they heard the gunshot.

Baby (36) was found dead in the drawing room of their house with a bullet injury on head. Vijayan was later found hanging.

More details are awaited.