Liquor prices set to go up in Kerala from Feb 1

Thiruvananthapuram: Shell out more for your favourite spirit as liquor prices are set to go up in Kerala from February 1.

The state monopoly Kerala State Beverages Corporation announced that the price hike would be in the range of Rs 80 to Rs 140. However, it is estimated that prices would increase in the range of Rs 100 to Rs 150 at the consumer level. The rate of liquor at the bars is three times more than the price at the retail outlets of the Consumerfed.

The Beverages Corporation had demanded the state government to increase the base price of liquor by 7 per cent. The government subsequently instructed the Beverages Corporation to consider increasing the price. The demands of liquor companies too were considered.

No more booking

Meanwhile, the stipulation that required the consumers to book via the BevQ app for alcohol has been removed. Oral instructions have been given that alcohol should be sold to those who do not make the booking on the app as well.

The government will take a call on the fate of the app. It was launched in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic to avoid crowding at the retail counters of Beverages Corporation.