Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
SAT JAN 9, 2021 2:53 PM IST
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Liquor prices set to go up in Kerala from Feb 1

Manoj Kadambad
Published: January 09, 2021 02:49 PM IST
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Shell out more for your favourite spirit as liquor prices are set to go up in Kerala from February 1. 

The state monopoly Kerala State Beverages Corporation announced that the price hike would be in the range of Rs 80 to Rs 140. However, it is estimated that prices would increase in the range of Rs 100 to Rs 150 at the consumer level. The rate of liquor at the bars is three times more than the price at the retail outlets of the Consumerfed.

The Beverages Corporation had demanded the state government to increase the base price of liquor by 7 per cent. The government subsequently instructed the Beverages Corporation to consider increasing the price. The demands of  liquor companies too were considered. 

RELATED ARTICLES
RELATED ARTICLES

No more booking 

Meanwhile, the stipulation that required the consumers to book via the BevQ app for alcohol has been removed. Oral instructions have been given that alcohol should be sold to those who do not make the booking on the app as well. 

The government will take a call on the fate of the app. It was launched in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic to avoid crowding at the retail counters of Beverages Corporation.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.