SAT JAN 9, 2021 4:13 PM IST
Neyyattinkara class 9 girl's death: Case filed against boyfriend

Our Correspondent
Published: January 09, 2021 04:12 PM IST
Thiruvananthapuram: The police have filed a case against the boyfriend of a class 9 student, who died under mysterious circumstances in Neyyattinkara.

The accused is Joemon, a senior of the girl student. A native of Kodangavila, Joemon went to her house, picked up a quarrel and even hit her.

The girl, a Kamukincode native, then allegedly tried to kill herself at the home around 10am on Friday. The girl's sister sought the help of the boyfriend to take her to the hospital. But the girl died at the hospital and Joemon fled. The girl's sister alleged that the class 9 student hanged herself as she was distressed over the quarrel with her boyfriend.

The family had earlier filed a complaint at the Neyyattinkara police station, alleging that Joemon was harassing the girl. The police suspect that the girl took the extreme step as Joemon had beaten her.

