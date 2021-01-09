Malayalam
SAT JAN 9, 2021 11:55 AM IST
CM Pinarayi opens Vyttila , Kundannoor flyovers to the public

Pinarayi Vijayan opened the flyover to the public online at a physical meet chaired by Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran.
Our Correspondent
Published: January 09, 2021 11:51 AM IST
Topic | Ernakulam

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday inaugurated the flyovers at Kundannoor and Vyttila which are expected to bring huge relief to motorists in Kerala's commercial capital, Kochi.

Vijayan opened the flyovers to the public online at physical meets chaired by Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran.

Vijayan lauded the Public Works Department for finishing the works on the flyover.

The chief minister flayed the group of people who recently opened the Vyttila flyover to the public before the formal inauguration. He also criticised Justice (retired) Kemal Pasha who had supported those who opened the flyover.

The flyovers are expected to save a lot of travel time as it would reduce the frequent traffic snarls in the areas.

(To be updated)

 

