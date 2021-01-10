Kerala to administer 13,300 COVID-19 vaccines a day from Jan 16

Kerala will administer 13,300 Covid vaccines a day from January 16. The state has set up 133 centres for the purpose.

The state, one of the worst affected by COVID-19, is on priority list of the Union Government to provide priority access to vaccines.

Healthcare and frontline workers will be administered the vaccine initially followed by those above 50 years of age and the under-50 population groups with co-morbidities.

The vaccination centres will function from 9am to 5pm.

District-wise breakup of the distribution centres are: Twelve in Ernakulam, 11 each in Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode, nine each in all other districts.

So far, 3,54,897 health workers have registered for the vaccine in Kerala – 1,67,751 from government hospitals and 1,87,146 from private hospitals.

Registration of ambulance staff, ASHA workers and anganwadi staff are also progressing.

There are around 65,000 active COVID-19 cases in Kerala and over 3,200 people have died due to the disease.

The exact date and time of when the vaccine will be shipped to Kerala will be announced after a meeting of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with the chief ministers.

On Saturday, Modi had announced that India will launch its COVID-19 vaccination drive from January 16 and called it the world's largest inoculation programme.



India had recently granted emergency use authorisation to two vaccines, Oxford's Covishield being manufactured by Serum Institute in India and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin.

Across India, more than 79 lakh beneficiaries have been already registered.

There are 2,24,190 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country which constitutes 2.16 per cent of the total caseload so far of over 1.04 crore, according to the latest Health Ministry data. More than 1.5 lakh people have died so far.