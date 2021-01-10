4,545 new COVID cases in Kerala after 45K tests on Sunday

Kerala reported 4,545 new COVID cases and 4,659 recoveries on Sunday.

With this, the total number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 64,179.



So far, over 7,43,467 have been cured of the virus.



Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Pathanamthitta districts reported the most cases - 650, 558 and 447 cases respectively.



Local transmission

Of the new cases, 4,003 had contracted the virus through contact while 78 had come from outside the state.

Three who returned from the UK, where a new strain of the COVID virus has forced another round of lockdown, has also tested positive for the virus.



Forty-two are healthcare workers.



The infection source of 422 contact cases is not known.



23 COVID deaths



Twenty-three COVID deaths were confirmed in the state.



With this, COVID death toll rose to 3,302.



Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths.



Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.



Testing and quarantine

Only 45,695 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

The test positivity rate (i.e. the number of people likely to test positive for the virus in a group of 100) is 9.95.



There are currently over 2,03,935 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 1,92,981 are under home or institutional quarantine while 10,954 are in hospitals.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Ernakulam - 650 (contact cases - 577)

Kozhikode - 558 (543)

Pathanamthitta - 447 (382)

Malappuram - 441 (418)

Kollam - 354 (352)

Kottayam - 345 (312)

Thrissur - 335 (329)

Thiruvananthapuram - 288 (167)

Alappuzha - 265 (255)

Kannur - 262 (226)

Idukki - 209 (197)

Palakkad - 175 (48)

Wayanad - 173 (164)

Kasaragod - 43 (42)

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Ernakulam - 718

Malappuram - 511

Kozhikode - 511

Kottayam - 470

Thiruvananthapuram - 395

Pathanamthitta - 327

Thrissur - 303

Palakkad - 249

Kannur - 242

Kollam - 229

Wayanad - 228

Alappuzha - 218

Idukki - 200

Kasaragod - 58