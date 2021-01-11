3,110 new COVID cases in Kerala after 35K tests on Monday

Kerala reported 3,110 new COVID cases and 3,922 recoveries on Monday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 63,346.



So far, 7,47,389 have been cured of the virus in the state.



Local transmission remains unabated

Of the new cases, 2,730 contracted the virus through contact while 45 had come from outside the state.

One who returned from the UK, where a new strain of the COVID virus has forced another round of lockdown, has tested positive for COVID. Tests are underway to determine the nature of the virus.



Six UK returnees have tested positive for the new strain of the virus in recent days.



Forty healthcare workers too tested positive for the virus.



The infection source of 295 contact cases remain unclear.



Falling number of tests a concern

Only 35,281 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The test positivity rate in the state (i.e. the number of people likely to test positive for the virus in a group of 100) is 8.81.

So far, a total of 84,87,178 samples have been sent for testing.



COVID continues to run rampant in Ernakulam

Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Malappuram districts reported the most cases - 443, 414 and 388 respectively.

COVID deaths pile up

Twenty COVID deaths too were confirmed in the last 24 hours.

With this, COVID death toll in the state rose to 3,322.



Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths.



Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.



There are currently 1,99,398 people under observation across the state.



Of them, 1,88,616 are under home or institutional quarantine while 10,782 are in hospitals.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Ernakulam - 443 (contact cases - 402)

Kozhikode - 414 (397)

Malappuram - 388 (377)

Kottayam - 321 (293)

Kollam - 236 (230)

Thiruvananthapuram - 222 (150)

Alappuzha - 186 (178)

Palakkad - 176 (60)

Thrissur - 168 (162)

Kannur - 160 (137)

Idukki - 141 (133)

Pathanamthitta - 131 (105)

Wayanad - 76 (69)

Kasaragod - 48 (37)

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thrissur - 563

Ernakulam - 485

Malappuram - 457

Alappuzha - 441

Kozhikode - 404

Kollam - 299

Pathanamthitta - 281

Kannur - 277

Thiruvananthapuram - 212

Palakkad - 201

Kottayam - 193

Kasaragod - 79

Idukki - 46

Wayanad - 34