Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
TUE JAN 12, 2021 3:29 PM IST
Sections
Onmanorama
News

Abhilash Tomy retires from Indian Navy, sets eyes on more voyages

abhilash-tomy-onmanorama
Abhilash Tomy
Our Correspondent
Published: January 12, 2021 03:26 PM IST Read In Malayalam
Topic | Ernakulam

New Delhi: Commander Abhilash Tomy, who set a record as the first Indian to complete a solo and non-stop circumnavigation of the globe in a yacht, has retired from the Indian Navy.

"My aim is to prepare for other voyages, including the prestigious Golden Globe Race," Abhilash Tomy, 41, said on Monday whole announcing his abrupt decision.

"Added a final suffix with the noon gun today. Retired. Much gratitude to everyone who voyaged along," he tweeted on Monday.

RELATED ARTICLES

Record-setter

A native of Kandanad in Kochi, Abhilash Tomy had undertaken the record-setting voyage named 'Sagar Parikrama 2' for the Indian Navy.

He began the solo expedition from the Gateway of India, Mumbai, on November 1, 2012. After sailing 42,871km through the Indian Ocean, Pacific Ocean, and the Atlantic Ocean, he returned to the Gateway of India on the 151st day.

For achieving this feat, Abhilash was chosen for the Kirti Chakra, the second-highest award for peacetime gallantry in the country, and the central government’s Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award.

During the Golden Globe Race in 2018, Abhilash had met with a serious accident in the Indian Ocean off Western Australia on the 82nd day of the race. He was at the third spot when he withdrew from the race as he was rescued mid-sea.

After completing his studies from the Naval Academy in Goa, Abhilash Tomy was commissioned into the Indian Navy on July 1, 2000. He completed 1300 flying hours as a pilot of the Naval aviation wing, before becoming part of the Navy's various sailing expeditions.

The next Golden Globe Race will start on September 4, 2022.

Tags:
MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.