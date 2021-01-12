BJP flag found draped on Mahatma Gandhi statue in Palakkad

Palakkad: A BJP flag was found draped on a statute of Mahatma Gandhi in the Municipal Corporation building in Palakkad district of Kerala on Monday. The Kerala Police have registered a case against unidentified persons regarding the incident.

The DYFI, the youth wing of the CPM took out a protest march and garlanded the statue.

Congress and its youth wing too staged a separate march and Congress and took out separate marches in the city in protest against the incident.

Later, both CPM and Congress councillors staged a sit-in in front of the municipal chairperson's room, demanding that action be taken against those responsible.

BJP leaders, who did not wish to be named, said the party was not involved in the incident and sought a comprehensive probe.

"We have registered a case under Section 153 of the Indian Penal Code on a complaint filed by the municipal secretary in charge. We are yet to identify the culprits," the Investigating Officer said.

Section 153 of the IPC deals with wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot.

On December 16, some BJP workers allegedly unfurled a giant banner with 'Jai Sri Ram' written on it from the terrace of the Corporation building after the party retained the Municipality in the local body polls.

Palakkad and Pandalam are the two municipalities in Kerala which BJP won, out of the total 87 in the local body polls held in December.

(With inputs from PTI)