Child porn: 500 individuals under police scanner

At least 500 individuals are under police scanner for ‘viewing’ and ‘spreading’ child pornographic content.

The Kerala Police Cyberdome’s Countering Child Sexual Exploitation Centre (CCSE) had carried out raids codenamed P-Hunt at 465 places. The police had arrested IT professionals, a doctor, and many minors in the raid. A police trainee’s phone is also being examined by the police, in Pathanamthitta.

The police coordinate with various volunteer groups and the Interpol to do stakeouts on suspected child porn spreaders. The Interpol is also recording the phone numbers of such individuals. The increased dependence on internet-based, virtual activities have led to a spike in organised and unorganized child porn pandering. The police are of the opinion that some of those who engage in viewing child porn need curative psychiatric treatment.

Additional Director-General of Police and Cyberdome chief Manoj Abraham says the cyberdome has been consistently tacking action in this regard for the past three years. In the past two-and-half years, 525 cases have been registered and 428 arrests made. Those arrested were in the 16-70 age group. The accused will be charged under POCSO, besides IT and criminal offences.

The cyberdome has been able to retrieve and assess data that the offenders deleted using specialised software. Investigations reveal that there were nine groups which send child pornographic content to people. They use a specially devised code to communicate. Also, some offenders have shown to pursue and trouble the victims by tracking their details and whereabouts.

The international investigation agencies had provided the police with all equipment required to track cyber offenders. Also, such agencies had offered all help prevent child exploitation, the ADGP said.

He said the police viewed offences against children with utmost seriousness. “Offenders will be shown no mercy. They will not be allowed to escape even if they employ the best in technology in their criminal pursuits,” Manoj Abraham said.

He said the citizens could help the police directly and indirectly in their efforts to make it a safer place for children.

Agencies involved

Various agencies are involved in preventing crime against children. The Interpol Crime Against Children Unit and the International Centre for Missing & Exploited Children, the India Child Protection Fund, WeProtect, Cyber Peace Foundation, Project VIC, Child Rescue coalition are some such agencies and voluntary organisations.