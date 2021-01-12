Malayalam
Daring carjacking in Chengannur! Youth waylaid, robbed at midnight

Our Correspondent
Published: January 12, 2021 01:24 PM IST
Topic | Alappuzha

Chengannur: A 28-year-old motorist from Mavelikkara had a horrifying night as he was waylaid on a road here before the assailant drove away with his car after relieving him of his valuables.

The daring crime was reported by car owner Sreepathi, a resident of Vallikunnom village in Mavelikara, Alappuzha district.

The car, bearing number KL-38 G931, was targeted around 1 am early on Tuesday. A biker who pursued the car waylaid him and threatened by unleashing a knife as soon as he entered the car.

Sreepathi was soon robbed of his gold chain, ring, mobile phone and camera before he was evicted at Niranam, 13 km away.

Earlier it was reported that a bike-born gang was targeting fish merchants proceeding to the market in Changanacherry, 20 km from Chengannur, at dawn. The racket mostly struck on the outskirts of the town, taking advantage of lax police presence on the streets after midnight.

