Finance inspection wing's report indicts Sivasankar for illegal appointments in KSITIL

Thiruvananthapuram: The finance inspection wing has recommended the sacking of all persons who secured jobs illegally in the public sector undertaking Kerala State Information Technology Infrastructure Ltd (KSITIL).

The report pointed out the involvement of chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan's former principal secretary M Sivasankar in appointing gold smuggling key accused Swapna Suresh and others without required qualification.

The report which accused Sivasankar of indulging in nepotism and grave irregularities has been submitted to the chief minister for necessary action.

According to the report, Sivasankar had hatched a conspiracy along with others for carrying out illegal appointments in KSITIL. An official who had committed financial irregularity in 2016 was appointed in KSITIL at the behest of Sivasankar. The report stated that it was not clear as to how a 61-year-old person was given an appointment in the department where the upper age limit for employees is 58 years.

In another instance a woman working with the finance wing was given five increments in one go throwing all norms to winds. Interestingly the lady was later sacked citing lack of required qualification for the job as a reason. The report said the decision to sack the staff was quite strange.

The report said the government was kept in the dark about appointing PricewaterhouseCoopers as consultant by KSITIL. Such decisions were taken on the instructions of Sivasankar.

The report has included recommendations for bringing transparency in appointments. The finance inspection wing will soon submit a detailed report on the appointments carried out in other IT institutions.