Thrice-married man adopts girl, abuses her; children's watchdog slips up big time

Koothuparamba/Kochi: Glaring lapses on the part of the former members of the Child Welfare Council in Ernakulam likely led to the rape of a teen by her foster parent. The latter, a drama artist, who misled the Council authorities while adopting the girl has now been arrested over the crime.

Drama artist Sasikumar masqueraded as an ex-serviceman and suppressed information about his marital status while adopting the girl with the intervention of the Council. The oversight by the Council authorities in scrutinising his background proved to be risky to the girl as subsequent events proved.

Sasikumar also hid the fact that he was married thrice and had fathered three children from the first marriage. He adopted two girls from Ernakulam and Kozhikode during the 2012-14 period. There were grave lapses on the part of the Council in examining his personal documents in detail and sending them to the Kannur Child Welfare Council for getting these cross-checked.

Sasikumar who hails from Iritty has been based at Koothuparamba in Kannur district for a while.

Based on the statement given by the girl, 14, Sasikumar was arrested by police on January 8. His third wife Ratnakumari was also arrested. Both have been remanded in custody.

K K Shailaja, the Minister for Health, Social Justice and Woman and Child Development, has directed the Director of the Social Welfare Department to submit a detailed report on the matter. The lapses on the part of the Council would be probed.