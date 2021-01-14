Foul play alleged in death of sick sexual abuse victim

Kochi: A foul play is suspected over the death of a differently abled teenage sexual abuse victim at a rehabilitation centre.

The 14-year-old was found dead at the Kafarnam Orphanage at Pachalam on the outskirts of Kochi city on Monday.

Her relatives and local residents staged a demonstration in front of the Child Welfare Committee (CWC) office in Kakkanad on Wednesday. Her body too was taken to the protest site.

The girl's body was cremated later in the evening.

She was the subject of a case registered by Kalady police under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The untimely death occurred as the trial in the case was progressing.

The Ernakulam North police has registered a case of unnatural death.

Police version

The POCSO case was registered in June 2019 and the girl was brought to Kafarnam Orphanage on June 26. Her father and a neighbour are the accused. The child's mother is staying with another person.

The girl with cognitive mental disorder was also highly anaemic. On December 29 when she developed fever and cough, the girl was taken to a private clinic in Pachalam and medicines were also procured.

When she complained of fatigue and uneasiness on Tuesday, the care home authorities informed the clinic about her medical issues. While the authorities were getting ready to take the child to the clinic for further tests as advised by the doctor, she collapsed and died at 2.20 pm.