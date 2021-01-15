5,624 new COVID cases in Kerala after 62K tests on Friday

Kerala reported 5,624 new COVID cases and 4,603 recoveries on Friday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state rose to 67,496.



So far, 7,65,757 have been cured of the virus.



Of the new cases, 5,110 had contracted the virus through contact while 58 had come from outside the state.



Sixty-two healthcare workers also contracted the virus.



Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Kottayam districts reported the most cases - 799, 660 and 567 cases respectively.



A total of 62,934 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.



The test positivity rate (i.e. the number of people likely to test positive for the virus in a group of 100) is 8.94.



Twenty-three COVID deaths were also confirmed in the state.



With this, COVID death toll in the state rose to 3,415.



Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths.



Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Thiruvananthapuram - 301 (contact cases - 189)

Pathanamthitta - 443 (395)

Kollam - 468 (461)

Idukki - 290 (280)

Kottayam - 567 (512)

Alappuzha - 353 (344)

Ernakulam - 799 (758)

Thrissur - 499 (489)

Palakkad - 209 (114)

Malappuram - 478 (461)

Kozhikode - 660 (622)

Kannur - 219 (167)

Wayanad - 241 (225)

Kasaragod - 97 (93)

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 321

Pathanamthitta - 405

Kollam - 237

Idukki - 73

Kottayam - 574

Alappuzha - 234

Ernakulam - 537

Thrissur - 426

Palakkad - 133

Malappuram - 699

Kozhikode - 518

Kannur - 126

Wayanad - 208

Kasaragod - 112