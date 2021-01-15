Kerala Budget 2021 | 50 lakh families to get extra 10kg rice at Rs 15 per kg

Following a pandemic-battered year that witnessed the state coffers further running dry, Kerala Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac has begun presenting the state Budget for the financial year 2021-22 on Friday.

The Budget holds significance with the state leading up to the crucial Assembly Elections as it sets the final stage to parade the Left-government's achievements and developmental activities through the past four-and-a-half-year period in power. It could also pose as the grand finale for the welfare scheme agenda being operated by the government as well as a final chance to appease the voters with social security benefits.

This is the sixth budget of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government. Isaac is presenting the state Budget for the 12th time.

Speaking to Manorama News, as he set out to the Assembly to present the Budget, Isaac said that he won't be competing with anyone on showering largesse especially in an election year.

Referring to the Minimum Income Guarantee Scheme, promised by the Congress in its draft manifesto, the Finance Minister said, “Let the Congress leaders reveal how they would mobilise the necessary funds for the programme.”



Though the Budget would propose projects for the upcoming financial year, the vote on account will be passed for a four-month period only since the current government's term would end post that period.

Isaac, who tabled the Left government's Economic Review 2020 in the state assembly, a day ahead of the state budget, said natural disasters including Cyclone Ockhi of 2017, two consecutive floods of 2018 and 2019 and the pandemic affected the state's economy along with the return of non-resident Keralites (NRKs) from abroad, mostly following job loss.

Apart from the adverse impact of natural calamities in the previous years, Kerala has suffered a revenue loss of Rs 1.56 lakh crore due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown in its wake, he said.

The state's growth rates, which were higher than the national rates of growth saw a downward trend in 2019-20, due to the setbacks the state economy faced during the last three years, the Review said.