Kerala Budget 2021 | 50 lakh families to get extra 10kg rice at Rs 15 per kg

Following a pandemic-battered year that witnessed the state coffers further running dry, Kerala Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac has begun presenting the state Budget for the financial year 2021-22 on Friday.
The Budget holds significance with the state leading up to the crucial Assembly Elections as it sets the final stage to parade the Left-government's achievements and developmental activities through the past four-and-a-half-year period in power. It could also pose as the grand finale for the welfare scheme agenda being operated by the government as well as a final chance to appease the voters with social security benefits.
This is the sixth budget of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government. Isaac is presenting the state Budget for the 12th time.
-
2 mins ago
50 Lakh families to get extra 10kg rice at Rs 15 per kg
-
3 mins ago
5.5 crore food kits distributed during Covid-19 pandemic
-
5 mins ago
Karunya At Home project to deliver medicines for senior citizens
-
9 mins ago
Rs 100 crore to build sea walls in Chellanam and Cherthala
-
10 mins ago
Rs 1500 crore for fisheries sector
-
10 mins ago
40,000 Scheduled Caste families and 12,000 Scheduled Tribe families will be given homes under Life Mission in 2021 - 22
-
14 mins ago
Micro plans to be launched to uplift 4 to 5 lakh families from poverty
-
20 mins ago
Rs 52 crore allocated to handloom sector
-
21 mins ago
Welfare Fund to benefit those who work minimum 20 days
-
21 mins ago
Welfare Fund to be set up for those who work in employment guarantee scheme
Speaking to Manorama News, as he set out to the Assembly to present the Budget, Isaac said that he won't be competing with anyone on showering largesse especially in an election year.
Referring to the Minimum Income Guarantee Scheme, promised by the Congress in its draft manifesto, the Finance Minister said, “Let the Congress leaders reveal how they would mobilise the necessary funds for the programme.”
Though the Budget would propose projects for the upcoming financial year, the vote on account will be passed for a four-month period only since the current government's term would end post that period.
Isaac, who tabled the Left government's Economic Review 2020 in the state assembly, a day ahead of the state budget, said natural disasters including Cyclone Ockhi of 2017, two consecutive floods of 2018 and 2019 and the pandemic affected the state's economy along with the return of non-resident Keralites (NRKs) from abroad, mostly following job loss.
Apart from the adverse impact of natural calamities in the previous years, Kerala has suffered a revenue loss of Rs 1.56 lakh crore due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown in its wake, he said.
The state's growth rates, which were higher than the national rates of growth saw a downward trend in 2019-20, due to the setbacks the state economy faced during the last three years, the Review said.