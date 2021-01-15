Month-old visuals from Kannur expose attack on victorious Congress candidate by Marxists

Mattannur: Month-old visuals of a brutal attack on a local Congress leader by CPM and DYFI activists in the wake of the civic polls have emerged in the public domain.

The leftists attacked Congress candidate C Mohanan soon after the results of the local body polls were out in December 16 statewide. He saved his life by taking shelter in a nearby house.

Mohanan was targeted as he won from Ward No 13 of the Koodali Panchayat in Kannur district. His victory had upset the Marxists as they had never tasted defeat from the ward in the last nearly 50 years.

Four arrested

The chilling video footage of CPM activists attacking Mohanan and damaging his car on the vote counting day on December 16 came into public light only now. It reveals the reign of terror unleashed by the Marxists in broad daylight could be deemed a clear case of attempt to murder.

Though the police registered a case and arrested four persons over the incident, they have been slapped only minor sections which enabled them to secure bail from the police station.

The Congress has demanded the arrest of more persons on the basis of the visuals.

Mohanan, 53, who is a teacher with the KPC Higher Secondary school at Patanoor had ended the 47-year-old reign of CPM in the ward. The Congress leader, who won by 47 votes, was attacked when he was visiting the homes of voters to thank them for the overwhelming support.