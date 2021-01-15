Check out the poems quoted by FM Thomas Isaac in his budget speech 

It's normal for Finance Ministers to quote famous poets and eminent personalities to drive home a point or as a breather during their budget presentations. Kerala Finance Minister Thomas Isaac, however, while presenting the last budget of the current Left Democratic Front Government, opted to quote poems written by students from Kerala.  

The reason for this in the Finance Minster's own words: "Public education has undergone a sea change in Kerala in recent times. Infrastructure development has played a key role in this. This has increased children's creative skills. That's why I have included poems by children in my speech."

Isaac began his speech with a poem by K Sneha, a seventh-grade student of GHS Kuzhalmannam, Palakkad. Sneha and her family, who live in a house that is covered with tarpaulin sheets to prevent rainwater, were surprised to get a call from her teachers with the good news. 

Let's take a quick look at all the poems that Isaac used in his speech to give hope that Kerala and its economy will rise up amid all the struggles. 

1. 

Day will dawn 

And Sun will rise radiant, 

Merciful flowers will bloom 

And light will make a paradise of earth 

We will fight Corona and succeed 

And bring back a happy dawn 

K.Sneha, GHS Kuzhalmannam, Palakkad 

2. 

The war will be won 

A new dawn will rise 

We shall move on 

History would resound 

Our saga of triumph. 

R.S.Karthika, NSS HSS, Madavoor, Thiruvananthapuram 

3. 

When you announced a world war 

from inside a protein membrane, 

You were also teaching us 

How not to be defeated. 

A great book not taught 

By even a thousand war histories 

We have ingrained now within us. 

K.H.Alakananda, a ninth standard student of GHSS Kaniyabetta, Wayanad 

4. 

To lend strength 

To our brethren, 

Don't we stand not just beside, 

But right in front...? 

A focussed government too, with us 

Marching by the side of us 

Kumari Kaniha, a 9th standard student, Government HSS, Ayyankoickal 

4. 

No trade, no business 

These are times 

Man gets confined, 

At home -- jobless, wageless 

Navalu Rehman, a ninth standard student of Government Technical School, Thottada 

5.

We who saw many depths 

We who writhed in many vortices 

We who were consumed by many fires 

We are born to rise again 

We wouldn't lose even in death. 

S S Jackson, ninth standard student of St.Joseph HSS, Thiruvananthapuram 

6.

Like an old garment greyed with age, 

Like an old bronze vessel dulled with verdigris, 

Her life. 

Stuck between washed and ironed garments 

Within the scoured and stacked pots 

On the cleaned and polished floor. 

Arundhati Jayakumar, a 10th standard student of Rajiv Gandhi Memorial HSS, Mokeri, Kannur 

7. 

Needn't go out. 

If you open the laptop 

You can do the outside work 

As much as you wish 

See the whole world without, within it. 

Anjana Santhosh, a 9th standard student of Mar St.Stephen High School, Valakom, Ernakulam 

8. 

It is dark all around 

A murk spawned of pandemic 

We should light 

A taper of care! 

Inara Ali, seventh standard student of Government HS Pacheni, Kannur 

9. 

Proudly perched on the heights 

Of "Total Literacy" 

They don't get repelled 

Throwing waste around, 

In the stealth of darkness. 

Shinaz Ashraf, 8th standard student of Kannadiparambu GHSS, Kannur 

10. 

The spring will return 

So will the wintry fall 

The autumnal showers 

and torrential rains 

We'll fight without losing 

Soft breeze will caress 

Paddy fields will yield 

If we move together in unison 

Everything will return to us... 

Alex Robin Roy, 9th standard student of Koyikkal GHSS, Kollam 

11. 

Parting dark clouds away, 

Wading through woeful days and nights, 

Claws and beaks tempered, 

We shall fly aloft 

As Garuda, the divine. 

Let's rise to a new dawn! 

Let's take off, soaring high! 

Devananda, 7th Standard student, GUPS, Malancheri, Malappuram 

12. 

No fish inflicts wounds 

On the ocean, 

No bird-wing Ruptures the sky, 

The butterfly- kiss 

Leaves the bloom 

Un-burdened, 

Still man alone 

Thus ruins the earth. 

Afra Mariam, 7th standard student, GUPS, Karingapara, Malappuram 

13. 

Oh let my dreams 

Gently grow wings! 

And therein blow the conch, 

The morning clarion 

Of a radiant new age. 

K P Amal, GHSS School, Kannampadi, Idukki 

