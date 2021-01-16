5,960 new COVID cases in Kerala after 64K tests on Saturday

Kerala reported 5,960 new COVID cases and 5,011 recoveries in Kerala on Saturday.

With this, the total number of active cases in the state soared to 68,416.



So far, 7,70,768 have been cured of the virus in the state.



Of the new cases, 5,403 had contracted the virus through contact while 87 had come from outside the state.



Fifty-three healthcare workers also tested positive for the virus.



Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Kottayam districts reported the most cases - 1,046, 722 and 552 cases respectively.



A total of 64,908 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.



The test positivity rate (i.e. the number of people likely to test positive for the virus in a group of 100) is 9.18.

27 COVID deaths

Twenty-seven COVID deaths were confirmed in the state.



With this, COVID death toll in the state rose to 3,442.



Though more deaths were reported, the State is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths.



Tests are underway at National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

There are currently 2,05,561 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 1,94,467 are under home or institutional quarantine while 11,094 are in hospitals.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Ernakulam - 1046,

Kozhikode - 722,

Kottayam - 552,

Malappuram - 489,

Pathanamthitta - 487,

Kollam - 445,

Thrissur - 421,

Thiruvananthapuram - 377,

Alappuzha - 355,

Palakkad - 348,

Wayanad - 238,

Kannur - 207,

Idukki - 181,

Kasaragod - 92.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 361,

Kollam - 173,

Pathanamthitta - 256,

Alappuzha - 442,

Kottayam - 586,

Idukki - 301,

Ernakulam - 846,

Thrissur - 367,

Palakkad - 218,

Malappuram - 456,

Kozhikode - 561,

Wayanad - 180,

Kannur - 207,

Kasaragod - 57.