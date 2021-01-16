Day-1 of COVID-19 vaccination drive, 133 centres in Kerala geared up

Thiruvananthapuram: With the country's vaccination drive against COVID-19 beginning on Saturday, Kerala is all set to give out the first doses to health workers in designated centres.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive via video conferencing at 10.30 am. The prime minister interacted with the health workers at various centres in the country, including the Ernakulam District Hospital in Kerala.

Kerala received 4,33,500 doses of Covishield vaccine from the Pune-based Serum Institute on Wednesday. Each vial of Covaxin being supplied to Kerala contains 20 doses and a person should take two doses within a month. The second dose of the vaccine will be given 28 days after the first.

The vaccination on Day-1 will be carried out in 133 centres across all districts in Kerala till 5 pm. Ernakulam district has 12 vaccination centres, while Thiruvananthapuram and Kozhikode districts have 12 and 11 centres respectively. The rest 11 districts in the state have nine centres each.



Those getting vaccinated on Saturday received an SMS containing details on their venues on their phones by Friday night.

Daily schedule

While vaccination began at 10:30 am on the inaugural day, on the other days it will start at 9am. Each eligible person would be given a dose of 0.5 ml of Covishield vaccine. The next dose will be administered after 28 days.

The two doses have to be taken for obtaining the desired results.

Each person would require at least 4 to 5 minutes for vaccination. After vaccination, the recipient will remain in the observation room for about 30 minutes. The officials deployed in the room would advise the subject about the aspects to be monitored after vaccination.

Emergency services

The services of doctors are available at the vaccination centres. Safety kits and ambulances have been kept at each centre for any emergency requirement.

Kerala Health minister K K Shailaja will visit the vaccination centre set up at the Kannur District Hospital at Koothuparamba.

Webcasting facilities are up and running in all vaccination centres across the state.