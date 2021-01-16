Not joining CPI, will win yet again from Kunnathur: Kovoor Kunjumon

Kollam: Kovoor Kunjumon, MLA, is all set to enter the electoral fray yet again and won't take a membership of the Communist Party of India

(CPI) as was conjectured of late. He will continue to stay put in his bastion, Kunnathur, in Kerala's Kollam district in the upcoming state polls too.

The independent legislator disclosed his intention to Manorama News even before the Left Democratic Front (LDF) which backs him in the election is yet to announce the pattern of sharing constituencies or likely candidates.

Kunjumon is so upbeat about his electoral prospects that he claimed he would win by at least 25,000-vote margin in the Kerala Assembly Election which will be announced by the Election Commission of India in a few months.

In the interview he also trashed rumours that he will enter the CPI fold.

Kunjumon has so far contested in four assembly polls. He had entered the state legislative assembly after upsetting Congress leader Pandalam Sudhakaran.

He is a member of the RSP (Leninist), but he does not hold any formal post in the party.

Since 2001 Kunjumon has so far won four consecutive times as an RSP candidate from Kunnathur under the LDF banner. When the RSP left the LDF in 2014 and joined the rival United Democratic Front, Kunjumon stood with the party. However, right before the 2016 Assembly election, he went to the LDF camp and contested as an independent candidate. But the LDF is yet to formally accept Kunjumon’s new party, RSP (Leninist), as a former alliance partner, though it is said to be part of the front. His party is never invited for the state LDF meet, but is called for the district meet.

Rumours on Kunjumon's likely switch to CPI cropped up over reports that the LDF will allot one more seat to CPI in Kollam if it parts with its Kanjirappally seat for the Jose K Mani faction of the Kerala Congress in the state polls.