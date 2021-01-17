Huge fire breaks out at industrial area near Aluva

Kochi: A huge fire broke out on Saturday at the Orion Chemicals factory at the industrial development area in Edayar near Aluva in Kerala's Ernakulam district.

The blaze was reported around Saturday midnight and ten fire tenders were rushed to the spot, according to Manorama News. No causalities reported so far.

The fire also caused major damages to many nearby factories, including General Chemicals, Sreekovil Rubber Company and CG Lubricants.

It was not immediately clear what caused the fire at the facility. However, it is suspected that the lightning caused the fire.

Orion Chemicals is a supplier of organic solvents and speciality mixed solvents for automobile and marine body painting works, laboratory applications, printing works.

The blaze has been doused and the cause of the fire is being investigated.