Jail dept to file case against prisoners deliberately clashing with employees

Thrissur: The Department of Prisons has issued an order that is intended to prevent officials from being in the dock on allegations of torturing prisoners.

The order also says that prisoners should not be tortured and that a case should be registered for obstruction of duty against prisoners who deliberately look to clash with jail employees.

The instruction comes in the wake of the jail department routinely facing embarrassment in courts and before investigative agencies in the name of torture.

The DGP has ordered each jail to keep accurate records of the prisoners' criminal background, list of prison offences, CCTV footage and their medical records.