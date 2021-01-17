Mangalore-Thiruvananthapuram Malabar Express catches fire near Varkala, no one hurt

Thiruvananthapuram: A major tragedy was averted by alert passengers of Mangalore-Thiruvananthapuram Malabar Express when they stopped the train by pulling the chain seeing one of the bogies on fire.

The incident happened early Sunday morning when the parcel coach behind the engine caught fire near Varkala in Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram district.

The passengers immediately informed the railway authorities and evacuated all onboard the train. The firefighters were rushed to spot and the blaze was doused soon.

There was no report of any casualty. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.